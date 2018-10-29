Pembroke Pines woman killed after being struck by car in her front yard

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines woman was killed Monday after a driver lost control of her car and struck the victim as she did landscaping work in her front yard.

Sgt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said 81-year-old Lidia Laurencio, of Hialeah, slammed into a parked car as she pulled out of a driveway, setting off a chain reaction crash around 11:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of Northwest 11th Street.

After Laurencio hit the parked car, she reversed, but she lost control of her vehicle, hit a tree and eventually struck 84-year-old Elizabeth Cal, Feiner said.

Paramedics transported Cal to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she died of her injuries.

Laurencio cooperated with authorities, staying at the scene of the crash, Feiner said. She was later transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.