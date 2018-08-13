Pipe bomb goes off outside Grif's Western in Davie, manager says

DAVIE, Fla. - A pipe bomb went off Monday morning outside a store in Davie, a store manager told Local 10 News.

"My first reaction was, 'Who's planning something?'" Karelle Locay, of Grif's Western, said.

Locay said she and her employees were frightened when an explosion went off in a field directly behind their store.

"It shook the whole building," she said. "Pretty much everything -- stuff on the desk -- moved. It was extremely loud."

Locay said police and FBI agents arrived at the store quickly, and an agent confirmed to her that they believed it was a well-constructed pipe bomb.

Hours later, Local 10's cameras saw an ATF agent and a dog trained to identify remnants of an explosion combing the area and marking off points of interest.

Locay said her employees didn't see the people responsible, but did see a black pickup truck traveling down the road just moments after the explosion.

"Very, very, very scary for it to be so close behind us here in Davie," Locay said.

No one was hurt in the incident and no buildings were damaged.

Authorities have not released any details about the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

