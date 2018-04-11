Police arrest West Park man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate

WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate outside their West Park home Monday.

Johnny Granger faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Granger told deputies that he stabbed Leon Frazier, 60, multiple outside their home in the 5100 block of Southwest 18th Street because Granger believed Frazier had made sexual advances toward him.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Granger fled the scene, and Frazier's sister found her brother, bleeding heavily, outside the home. Frazier was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he later died of his injuries.

Carter said detectives found Granger at a relative's home on Tuesday and arrested him. Carter said that, when deputies arrived, Granger left the house with his hands in the air and confessed.

Granger is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

