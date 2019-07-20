Police attempt to negotiate with woman barricaded in Sunrise home

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police are attempting to negotiate with a woman barricaded inside a Sunrise home Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 14900 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

Sunrise police said that earlier Friday evening, neighbors saw a woman with a shotgun. They went into their homes and called police.

When police arrived, the woman had moved into her home and refused to come out, police said. Police are trying to negotiate with her.

Police said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.