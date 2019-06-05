Police chase involving Corvette ends in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A police chase involving a Corvette ended Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

Police did not immediately confirm where the chase originated or why they were chasing the car, but Local 10 News received reports that the car had been stolen during a residential burglary.

The driver of the Corvette was seen speeding in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 before he pulled over in the exit ramp to Atlantic Boulevard.

Some officers got out of their vehicles with their guns drawn, at which point the driver sped away.

An undercover police SUV rammed the Corvette and the driver jumped out of the car after it spun out of control.

He ran a short distance before he was taken to the ground by officers.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.