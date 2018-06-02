Drivers fire at each other on Pines Boulevard, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two drivers fired bullets at each other on Pines Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Pembroke Pines police said officers began receiving phone calls about shots being fired at 3:43 a.m.

Police said both drivers were seen shooting at each other before speeding eastbound on Pines Boulevard.

Investigators found bullet casings at the scene and they were collected as evidence.

No victims or suspects have been identified.

