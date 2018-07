PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are investigating after a man shot his dog in the head Tuesday.

Officers responded to Northwest 84th Avenue and Northwest Third Street around 2:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. According to police, the dog's owner said the animal was vicious and was threatening his children.

Police said officers confiscated the man's weapon. Police restrained the dog and took it to get medical treatment.

