Police investigate fatal shooting at Lauderhill apartment complex

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Circle's Edge apartment complex on Northwest 56th Avenue in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lauderhill.

One person was shot to death just before midnight at the Circle's Edge apartment complex on Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill police said.

Police were blocking off a parking lot that wraps around the corner of a five-story apartment building. Police also taped off the hallways of the first four floors.

A woman told Local 10 News she heard multiple gunshots.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting or provided any additional information.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.