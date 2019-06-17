Police investigate fatal shooting at Lauderhill condominium

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lauderhill.

A man was shot to death shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Circle's Edge condominium complex on Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill police Maj. William Gordon said.

The man was found dead on the ground outside a first-floor condo.

Police taped off the breezeway of all five floors of the condo building.

A resident told Local 10 News he heard multiple gunshots.

"I heard some gunshots," the man, who asked not to be identified, said. "Then, about 10 minutes later, I hear 'em again. Then, 15 minutes later, I hear a third round of gunshots."

Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.