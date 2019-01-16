Police make arrest in North Lauderdale creeper case

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Lauderhill man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was caught on camera multiple times peering into a bedroom shared by two young girls.

Howard Earle, 42, faces charges of voyeurism and burglary.

According to the arrest report, Earle approached a home in the 1900 block of Southwest 66th Avenue in North Lauderdale just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 6 and looked into the girls' window. The incident was recorded by one of the family's security cameras.

Daisy Velasquez, the girls' mother, said one of her daughters told her she was hearing noises outside her bedroom in November, so Velasquez and her husband set up a camera. Days later, they got an alert and saw the man apparently searching for a good vantage point, but the video failed to get a good image of his face.

Police said he returned again on Jan. 6. This time, the family's camera was able to capture a clear image of the man's face, the report said.

After Local 10 aired a report about the incident, police said they received a tip from Broward Crime Stoppers pointing to Earle as the man in the video. Detectives then contacted a woman who knew Earle and she also identified the man in the video as Earle.

