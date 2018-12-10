Police recover trailer stolen from Broward children's charity

MARGATE, Fla. - Authorities have found a trailer stolen from Broward County children's charity, but most of its contents had been emptied.

Police said they found the trailer in North Lauderdale and may have a lead on how to retrieve the some of the stolen items.

The trailer was carrying inventory for a thrift store run by Tomorrow's Rainbow, an organization that helps children and their families cope with the loss of a loved one. Proceeds from the store, in the 5400 block of West Sample Road, help the organization provide its services to children free of charge.

A nearby restaurant also released surveillance video on Monday, showing a van driving away with the trailer.

Abby Mosher started the charity in 2005 after her husband was killed in a car crash. Mosher is hoping police will be able to find the remaining items.

"I’m elated. I was just so worried about what we were going to do to recoup this holiday season with that loss. And now the fact that we have found it," Mosher said. Hopefully, the contents will be in good condition. At least we got our trailer back.”

Another charity, Parkland Cares said they will match every dollar up to $25,000 donated to Tomorrow's Rainbow by the end of the year.



