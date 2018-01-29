Police release additional images of Pembroke Pines burglary suspects

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police have released additional images of two teenagers accused of breaking into a home while a 13-year-old hid inside a closet.

Police said the two teenagers broke into a home in the Cinnamon Place community, near 88th Way and Southwest 14th Avenue on Jan. 21. Home alone, the 13-year-old locked himself inside a bedroom closet while the two teens went through the house, police said.

The boy's mother was alerted to the break-in by her home security system and watched from her phone as the teens ransacked the home.

Police said after the burglary, the teenagers used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a nearby business. Police released still images from the business' security videos Monday, hoping someone will be able to identify the teens.

Police said the burglars drove a four-door silver sedan. Police said both are black men in their late teens, each around 5 feet 6 inches tall. They both had thin builds and short dreadlock hairstyles, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Investigations Bureau at 954-431-2225.

