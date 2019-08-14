Police say 'no confirmation' of crime after incident in Pembroke Pines community

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Mulitple people were taken into custody Wednesday after some kind of incident at a gated community in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police originally said one subject was possibly armed, and they asked residents in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Enclave Circle West to remain indoors during the investigation.

However, minutes later police said there was no confirmation of a crime, although an investigation was ongoing. It is not known if anyone remains in custody.

All safety alerts for the area have been lifted.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 5:30 p.m. as two people came outside a home with their hands up as police officers standing next to an armored truck pointed their guns at the home.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said authorities initially received a report about possible shots fired in the area.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.