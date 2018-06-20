Police search for driver in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Hallandale Beach police are searching for a driver they said caused a fatal crash over the weekend before abandoning the vehicle and running away.

Authorities said the victim, David Diaz, 41, was heading west along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Dixie Highway shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in his Volkswagen Jetta when his car was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

Police believe Diaz didn't see the Jeep coming.

The impact caused Diaz to slam into a flower shop. Police said he had to be extricated from his car and was then taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep appeared to be a man in his 20s.

Diaz's wife is devastated. She told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic Wednesday that Diaz was a great person, husband and father, who will be deeply missed.

Authorities said they believe the driver of the Jeep was in Aventura or North Miami shortly before the fatal crash happened.

Diaz's wife said she wants to know why the driver didn't stop to render aid, leaving her husband at the scene like an animal.

Police said they have some leads on the case, but not enough for an arrest.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

