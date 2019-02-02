Police identify Lauderhill man accused of killing dog with sledgehammer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police said officers have identified a man who killed a dog with a sledgehammer Friday.

Lt. Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said Saturday that officers were searching for 32-year-old Darrien Green of Lauderhill. He faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty.

Santiago said Green started arguing with a woman in the 700 block of 34th Street around 6:30 p.m. As the argument escalated Green took a sledgehammer and smashed the windows of the woman's car and began walking north. Green was eventually approached by two other women, police said.

When one of the women attempted to record Green using her mobile phone, he threatened her with the sledgehammer and stole her phone, Santiago said. Meanwhile, the other woman's dog -- a poodle named Summer -- began barking at Green. He became angry and struck the dog with the sledgehammer, killing it, Santiago said.

Green then fled the scene with the weapon, Santiago said.

"She started barking. She wasn’t vicious then he grabbed the phone and hit my dog with the sledgehammer. Boom, oh my God, I was in shock," the dog's owner told Local 10 News. "He took my heart away from me. I didn't ask for this."

Police described Green as being armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Green's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

