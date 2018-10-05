Margate teen thought to be endangered reunited with family

A missing child alert was issued for Angela Walker, 14, of Margate.

MARGATE, Fla. - Police in Margate have found a missing 14-year-old girl who was believed to have been endangered.

Margate police said Angela Walker was reunited with her family Friday morning.

Police said Angela was reported missing by her mother late Thursday night at her home on Merrick Terrace.

A missing child alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police did not say where Angela was found or why she was believed to have been endangered.

