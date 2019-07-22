Police search for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who went missing from the South Florida State Hospital late Sunday.

Altoric Barosy, 23, climbed out of a screened patio at the facility in which he was a court-ordered patient.

Barosy has been diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder and has low intellectual functionality. He has no history of violence and no safety alerts have been issued over his disappearance.

Barosy, who is 5' 8" with brown eyes and a slim build, was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black sandles. Police say he is known to frequent the Miami Gardens area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barosy is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or 954-437-1105.

