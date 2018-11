Jayden Moise, 7, is seen here in a family photo.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police have found a 7-year-old boy who failed to come home from school Wednesday.

His family identified the boy as Jayden Moise. He attends Royal Palm Elementary School in the 1900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue. Police found him safe just after 5 p.m. and returned him to his family.

His family said Jayden always comes right home after school and this was out of character for him.

