Police searching for missing Margate woman

MARGATE, Fla. - Police are searching for a Margate woman who was last seen Thursday morning after saying she no longer wished to live.

Eileen Figueroa left her home at around 6 a.m. wearing a white shirt and jeans. She drove off in a copper-colored 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with tag number IA48RP.

Figueroa's husband notified Margate police at 1:15 p.m. about his wife's disapperance and that he hadn't seen her since the morning.

Figueroa is 5' 4" with a tattoo on her shoulder.

Anyone with information on Figueroa's whereabouts is urged to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

