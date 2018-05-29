Police searching for subject after 1 shot in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Police are searching for a subject after one person was shot Tuesday morning in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 5671 NE Ninth Ave. shortly before 10 a.m. as Broward sheriff's deputies blocked off a home with crime scene tape.

It's unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

The house is near Northeast High School, which was placed on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities said a perimeter has been set up as deputies search for the shooter.

The victim was alert and conscious while being taken to Broward Health North, deputies said.

Detectives are investigating whether a robbery led to the shooting. However, it's unclear whether anything was taken from the victim.

No other details were immediately released.

