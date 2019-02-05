Police seek burglar who targeted 4 Broward County businesses on same morning

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who burglarized four businesses in Broward County on the same morning last week.

Davie police said the incidents occurred between 2:15 and 3:05 a.m. Jan. 29.

The Davie businesses that were targeted include Zinncredible at 4450 S. Pine Island Road, Pollo Tipico at 5011 S. State Road 7 and Dunkin' Donuts at 5021 S. State Road 7.

Authorities said Pizza Ricca at 5226 S. State Road 7 in Hollywood was also targeted.

According to Davie police, the front doors were shattered and the cash registers were stolen at all four businesses.

Police said the thief was driving a newer model, silver Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

