Pompano Beach home riddled with bullets as man, 3 sons were inside

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a home in Pompano Beach was riddled with bullets Thursday night.

Mireland Moneland told Local 10 News the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. as her husband and three young sons were inside the home in the Golden Acres development.

Moneland said her family ducked for cover and her sons crawled on the ground into a back room.

She said they hid underneath their bed as Moneland’s husband heard one of the gunmen enter their home.

"My husband told me when he was in the closet, he told the kids to be quiet and he heard someone come in the house and say, 'This is the wrong house. This is the wrong house.' And they left," Moneland said.

No one was injured in the shooting, and deputies are still searching for the shooters.

Moneland said they no longer want to live at their home because this is not the first time they have dealt with shootings in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.