Pompano Beach man accused of killing wife held without bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man accused of killing his wife appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held without bond.

Patrick Palmer is accused of shooting his wife of 14 years twice in the head.

"She was my everything. She was my everything and she's gone," Sherry Palmer's sister, Mary "Mickey" McCarthy, said.

McCarthy, along with a few other family members, showed up Wednesday to hear what a judge would decide after the family tragedy.

Patrick Palmer's daughter was also at the courthouse to lend her support to her father, but did not want to appear at the podium.

Sherry Palmer owned the Chit Chat's bar in Pompano Beach, where her husband also worked.

After the couple hadn't shown up for a few days, their employees got worried and called the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"The outpouring of love is appreciated so much, and I am hurting for her friends and her Chit Chat family, who loved her so much," McCarthy said. "I know they're hurting and I want them to know my heart's with them."

According to an arrest report, detectives went inside the couple's home April 18 and found Patrick Palmer in a bedroom bleeding from his arms.

He was unconscious, but alive.

Detectives said his wife's body was found wrapped in tarps in the backyard.

Detectives said a pickax and shovel were also found near what appeared to be a shallow grave.

"All of us are going to do what we can to honor Sherry. That's the most important thing right now," McCarthy said.

Relatives said Sherry Palmer's funeral will be private.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.