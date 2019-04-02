Pompano Beach man arrested in connection with armed robbery at ATM

Quinton Johnson, 28, is accused of shooting a man during a robbery in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Monday in connection with the armed robbery of a 67-year-old man at an ATM, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victim, Dennis Moton, also of Pompano Beach, stopped at a Bank of America ATM at 21 S. Pompano Parkway shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday to take out money for breakfast.

Deputies said a man identified as Quinton Johnson, 28, approached Moton and demanded cash.

An argument ensued and Johnson shot and robbed the victim, authorities said.

Deputies said Johnson took the victim's bicycle, but Moton was able to walk to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and ask for help.

Moton was taken by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to Broward Health North to be treated for his injuries.

Johnson faces charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.