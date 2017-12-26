Pompano Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a 31-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and run crash on Christmas Eve in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said Luke Carmical, of Pompano Beach, was crossing the street about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard when a car traveling east hit him and sped off.

Carmical was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the driver of the car did not appear to brake before hitting Carmical.

Police did not provide a description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.