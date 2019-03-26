Pompano Beach murder of Canadian snowbirds remains unsolved

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Every six months, Mark Gagne and his wife Rita traveled from Canada to the Golf View Estates Mobile Home Park in Pompano Beach. They won't be going back to Canada. The two were killed and Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the murder.

Gagne, 80, Fortin, 78, were both wearing their pajamas when they died at 770 Birdie Lane, near the Broward College North Campus and Charles Drew Elementary School.

A neighbor, who had not heard from them, found them dead on Friday. Susie Riel, a grieving neighbor, said she first met the Canadian snowbirds about 26 years ago and said they were great people.

"They always said 'Hello! How are you?' They would speak a little bit," Riel said.

Riel said they were from Saint-Côme–Linière, a municipality in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec. It's another loss for the couple's family. Neighbors said they were still mourning their daughter's death. She died of cancer in February.

One of Rita and Marc Gagne’s nephews started a GoFundme page to support the unexpected transport that will be required between Canada and Florida. The money will also help family members to attend funeral service and add to the reward money.

Without a suspect description or an arrest, the Golf View Estates Mobile Home Park residents say they are worried about their safety. They are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $3,000.



