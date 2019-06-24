Pompano Beach woman burglarized while children asleep in home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman said she was the victim of an early morning break-in and auto theft that happened while she and her children were inside sleeping.

The mother of five told Local 10 News she did not want to be identified.

"I feel very frightened to be here," she said.

She said she woke up at about 5:30 a.m. Monday and heard noises coming from the kitchen, where she realized the window was wide open. A recycling bin had been moved underneath, where the thief likely made his or her way inside.

But the only thing stolen was her purse. The woman said it was filled with $3,000 in rent money. The family was in the process of moving into a new apartment this Saturday.

The woman said keys to a van she was renting for the move were also inside the purse. That van was stolen right from her driveway, she said.

She said she is in the process of contacting the rental car company.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"To think that someone came in here while you were sleeping, I'm afraid to stay here," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Other family members have set up a GoFundMe account for the family.

