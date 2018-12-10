Pompano Beach woman set to be sentenced for role in fatal crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman is expected to be sentenced Monday for her role in a fatal crash in 2017 that left two people dead.

Police said Judith Khouri, 55, was driving under the influence about 3 a.m. on March 26, 2017 when her Mercedes-Benz ran a red light and collided with another car near Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Her passengers -- Benyamin Benyamin and his wife, Zafrit Ruvio Benyamin -- were killed in the crash. The couple left behind a young daughter.

Police said that Khouri, a family friend of the Benyamins, had a blood alcohol level of 0.14, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08. Khouri entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.