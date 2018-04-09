Possibly pregnant sheep found wandering streets of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A female sheep that is believed to be pregnant or nursing was found wandering the streets of Pembroke Pines, authorities said Monday.

Police said the white and beige sheep was found Sunday in the area of Northwest 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Three officers helped capture the sheep, which is being temporarily housed by a good Samaritan until authorities can locate the owner.

The sheep appears to be a fully-grown adult, police said.

Anyone with information about the sheep's owner is asked to call Josh at 954-658-9975.



