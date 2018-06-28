Protesters gather outside private detention facility in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Protesters gathered outside a private detention facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday as a show of support for the illegal migrants being separated from their children at the border.

Pro-immigration groups joined supporters in chants calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished.

The protests were taking place outside the Broward Transitional Center, operated by the GEO Group.

Protesters made their way onto Powerline Road, north of Sample Road, blocking traffic for a short time before deputies got everyone off the road.

"Regardless of whether people have committed a crime or not, they need to be treated with human dignity," protester Ryan Schechtman said.

The protests come amid intense scrutiny over President Donald Trump's immigration policy that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the border.

"I don't think that there are many politicians who have empathy," protester Sunshine Phelps said. "I don't know if it's because they were raised differently than we were, I'm not really sure."

The protests were expected to continue throughout the day.

