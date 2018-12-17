Rabbi tracks down man who stole from synagogue, deputies say

James Fonseca, 47, is accused of stealing money from a Dania Beach synagogue.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he broke into a Dania Beach synagogue last week and stole $200 in donations.

James Fonseca, 47, faces charges of burglary, petty theft and property damage.

According to the arrest report, Fonseca broke a window around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Maoz Itshakov Synagogue in the 2600 block of Stirling Road.

Deputies said Rabbi Maoz Itshakov reviewed video from the synagogue's security cameras and spotted Fonseca on Sunday. Itshakov followed Fonseca and alerted authorities. Fonseca was eventually taken into custody.

When he was arrested, Fonseca told Itshakov he was sorry for what he did, the report said.

Fonseca appeared in court on Monday, where Judge Kim Mollica set his bond at $2,500. Mollica ordered Fonseca to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the synagogue when he is released.

Fonseca is currently being held in Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.