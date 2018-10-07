Rescue team frees woman from SUV after rollover crash in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A rescue team freed a woman Sunday who became trapped in her car after a crash in Broward County, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said a white Lincoln SUV struck a silver Toyota sedan around 2 p.m. at West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The impact of crash caused the SUV to flip over and trapped the driver, a 70-year-old woman, inside, Kane said.

A technical rescue team was called in to remove the SUV's windshield to free the woman. Paramedics transported her to Plantation General Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Toyota was also hurt. Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Kane said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

