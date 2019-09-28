Residents evacuated over leaky rooftop pool anxious to get back into their homes

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Residents of a Dania Beach apartment complex are wondering when they'll be allowed back into their homes.

All 144 apartments inside the building were evacuated Friday after its rooftop pool began to leak into several units.

Residents of the Palace at Dania Beach, located at 180 E. Dania Beach Blvd., were back outside early Saturday in hopes of getting back into the building.

Police have yet to permit anyone to go inside.

Officials confirmed Friday that the 10,000-gallon pool had been leaking and that all 250 residents of the building were evacuated.



