Residents in 9 units displaced following Davie apartment fire

DAVIE, Fla. - Residents in nine units were displaced Monday following an apartment fire in Davie, authorities said.

The fire erupted around 2:30 p.m. at 2601 SW 79th Ave.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said most of the residents were able to get out of the apartment building on their own, but two animals were killed in the fire -- a cat and a ferret.

Another cat escaped, but has not been found.

Witnesses said at least one person had to be rescued by firefighters from a third-floor balcony.

According to authorities, the first-floor unit where the fire started has been deemed a total loss.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said one resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were hospitalized for exhaustion due to the heat and humidity. Both firefighters were released from the hospital Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.

