Restaurant helps reunite employee with officer who pulled him from burning car

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - LongHorn Steakhouse on Friday helped reunite one of its employees with the Pembroke Pines police officer who pulled him from his burning vehicle this week.

The incident happened Monday morning as Fequiere Pierre was on his way to work.

Police said Pierre experienced mechanical problems with his vehicle as he traveled on Pines Boulevard at Hiatus Road. The engine caught fire and the automatic doors malfunctioned.

Officer Luis Bermudez used a LifeHammer to break the vehicle's window and pulled Pierre to safety.

Bermudez was injured by the broken glass and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Pierre was not injured.

Other members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department joined the duo at LongHorn Steakhouse Friday to show their support.

"Mr. Pierre is truly thankful for the lifesaving actions of Officer Bermudez, and we are thankful -- as always -- for the amazing dedication of our officers and for the continued support of our community partners," the Police Department tweeted Friday.

