Reward offered for information leading to arrest in fatal stabbing

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who stabbed a man to death over the weekend in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of a person in distress just before 10 p.m. Sunday and arrived at 460 NW 42nd Court to find the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Deputies said John Altidor, 47, was taken by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to Broward Health North, where he died.

A motive for the attack is unknown, and it's unclear how many people were involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Homicide Detective Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



