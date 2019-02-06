Reward up to $3,000 offered for information that leads to arrest of dog killer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of killing a dog with a sledgehammer.

Authorities said the Darrien Green is wanted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lt. Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the incident began when Green, 32, started arguing with a woman in the 700 block of 34th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

As the argument escalated, Green took a sledgehammer and smashed the windows of the woman's car and began walking north, Santiago said.

Authorities said Green was eventually approached by two other women, and when one of the women attempted to record Green using her mobile phone, he threatened her with the sledgehammer and stole her phone.

Meanwhile, the other woman's dog -- a poodle named Summer -- began barking at Green. He became angry and struck the dog with the sledgehammer, killing it, Santiago said.

Authorities said Green then fled the scene with the weapon.

Anyone with information about Green's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



