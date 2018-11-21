Robber targets women in Pembroke Pines parking lot, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who robbed two women Monday in the same parking lot.

The robberies occurred between 8:40 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of Pines Boulevard, near the Charles F. Dodge City Center.

Police said the first victim was robbed outside the Rooms To Go while she was walking back to her car.

The man grabbed the victim's purse from her shoulder and she released it after a brief struggle, police said.

Authorities said the thief then ran toward an awaiting BMW, which had been circling the parking lot.

A short time later, the same man snatched a necklace off the neck of another woman in the same shopping plaza, but in front of the Publix store, authorities said.

The black BMW was seen following the robber as he fled the scene.

The BMW is possibly an X5 or X6 crossover model, police said.

Neither victim was injured during the robberies.

Police said the robber was captured on surveillance video entering and leaving the Publix prior to the second robbery.

Anyone with information about his identity or that of his getaway driver is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



