Robbery sparks chase, gunfight in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are searching for two men who they say carried out an armed robbery of a motorcycle that devolved into a gunfight Monday in Pembroke Pines.

Capt. Scott Carris, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said a man returned home to the Altis Apartments in the 500 block of Southwest 145th Avenue around 2:45 p.m. and found someone sitting on his motorcycle. When the man approached, the other man drew a firearm and fled on the motorcycle, Carris said.

An accomplice followed the man on the motorcycle in a black Mercedes, Carris said. The victim then pursued the men in a black Cadillac onto Pines Boulevard. During the chase, the man on the motorcycle fired several times at the victim's Cadillac, prompting the victim to return fire, Carris said.

The victim pursued the man on the motorcycle to Northwest 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street, but lost control of his car and crashed into a curb, Carris said. The victim was not hurt in the crash.

