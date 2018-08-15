Safety is major topic of discussion as students return to school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie conducted a back-to-school tour Wednesday, visiting several schools in the district.

Runcie also spoke with reporters about the safety changes expected for this school year

"We are hiring about 50 additional social workers, behavior specialists (and) family counselors across the system," Runcie said.

Runcie hopes that through the referendum on the Aug. 28 ballot, the district will be able to hire more resource officers.

Over at Crystal Lake Middle School, it was back to business as parents dropped off their kids and the principal guided them inside.

And at Coral Springs High School, students rolled out the red carpet for their classmates, celebrating with cheerleaders and a band.

"New people, new teachers -- just try to get the best grades I can, and I play basketball, so hopefully I can make the basketball team," student Joey Ruggerio said.

The school also featured a new backdrop in honor of the victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

There's no doubt that safety took center stage Wednesday.

"We have about 10,000 cameras out there," Runcie said.

A total of 2,500 more cameras are on the way.

Broward County Public Schools is also working on tightening up points of entry and making sure buildings and classroom doors are locked at all times.

Code drills are also going to be done on a monthly basis starting in a matter of weeks.





