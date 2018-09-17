Second man faces charge in connection with fatal Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A second suspect was arrested last week in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities announced Monday.

Kemarley Wilson, 21, was arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact. He was released from jail Friday after posting a $2,000 bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victim, Dean Hyatt, 20, of Margate, was shot just before 4:30 a.m. Aug. 4 outside the Caravel Arms Apartments in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court.

Paramedics pronounced Hyatt dead at the scene.

Deputies said the gunman, Richard Cunningham II, 19, was arrested Aug. 10, on a premeditated murder charge.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



