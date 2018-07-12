Security footage captures 2 persons of interest in shooting outside Pembroke Pines sports bar

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Surveillance video from inside JP Mulligan's Bar & Grill in Pembroke Pines shows two men who are wanted for questioning in a shooting that happened this week outside the business, authorities announced Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12400 block of Taft Street.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the gunman and victims were involved in a dispute inside the bar.

Police said the dispute escalated outside the business and the victims got into their vehicle and drove away.

As the victims were leaving the parking lot, the gunman walked toward the vehicle and fired shots at it as it headed east on Taft Street, authorities said.

Police said the victims and the vehicle were not struck; however, bullet casings were found in the area and collected as evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting or identities of the men captured on surveillance video is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

