Security guards rescue man from car on fire in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - After a crash in a parking lot of Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, flames quickly engulfed a pickup truck.

The driver was unconscious. Security guards ran to rescue him. It was all caught on video.

Firefighters and officers responded when the man was already out of the truck, which the flames destroyed.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the man to a nearby hospital.

Roger Moore, a witness, said the man works as a trainer at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino and the security guards were heroes.

