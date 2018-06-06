Sentencing hearing begins for 3 men convicted of killing BSO deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A sentencing hearing began Wednesday for three men convicted of killing Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Tephford in 2006.

A jury will decide whether Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or be sentenced to death. The hearing is expected to take several days.

In March, each defendant was found guilty of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Tephford, 34, was shot dead after he pulled over a vehicle late at night on Nov. 11, 2006, outside the Versailles Gardens condominium complex in Tamarac.

His backup, Deputy Corey Carbocci, was shot five times but survived.

In June 2017, Carbocci testified about how he had not seen the gunmen until it was too late.

"I could see the muzzle flashes coming from the gun as he was firing. I could feel several rounds hit me in the chest," Carbocci said.

Carbocci also read a statement during the sentencing hearing Wednesday, where he described Tephford as a great deputy and father.

"I was always very comfortable and confident working with Brian because he was very safety conscience. We developed a great working relationship and a friendship," Carbocci said.

Carbocci said Tephford was working an off-duty detail the night of the shooting when he was killed. He said the two used to be each other's backups, but Tephford had switched to the afternoon shift.

Still, he would see Tephford each Saturday night when the deputy worked the off-duty detail at the Tamarac complex so they could catch up with each other.

"Brian loved to talk about his young daughter and his baby twins. He seemed like a great dad and he really loved his kids," Carbocci said.

It was one of those Saturday nights when both deputies were ambushed and shot.

Prosecutors said Ingraham called Forbes and Delancy to ambush the deputies after he was pulled over.

The defense attorneys, however, said that Carbocci could not place the men at the scene of the shooting.

Tephord's wife also spoke at the hearing Wednesday and was emotional as she told the jury how she and her husband were reconciling when he was killed.

She said he had promised to never leave her.

