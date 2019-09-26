Sheriff Gregory Tony not focused on possible reinstatement of Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony kept his focus on the celebration Wednesday for promotions and service within the Broward Sheriff's Office instead of the complicated days ahead.

Tony already wrote that the recommendation to reinstate his suspended predecessor Scott Israel has no bearing on his work or BSO operations.

Special Master Dudley Goodlette recommended on Wednesday that Israel be reinstated to his position.

"I just want to get back and do what I was elected to do," Israel said after the recommendation was announced.

During a June hearing, Israel claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to remove him for incompetence and negligence for what went wrong before and after the mass shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Florida Senate Committee on Rules will meet next month before the full Senate gets the final vote on whether to reinstate Israel. The Republican-led chamber will decide whether to support DeSantis and uphold Israel's suspension or reinstate the suspended Israel, a Democrat, whom Broward County voters elected.

Israel has already filed for re-election, while Tony said he will run for office, setting up a contest between Broward County's current sheriff and the one who formerly held the job.

