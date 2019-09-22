Shooter in custody after early morning argument in Pompano Beach leads to gunfire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a Pompano Beach apartment complex.

The early morning police presence had residents of the Pompano Palms Apartments on Northwest 34th Street shaken up.

Some tenants told Local 10 News they heard sirens around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"It was just unnerving," said resident Jeff Bickham. "I knew something bad was going on, so (I knew to) stay inside."

One tenant who did not want to be identified told Local 10 News' Madeleine Wright he heard gunshots, tires screeching and a person calling for help.

BSO confirmed that there was a shooting that resulted from an argument between two men.

Deputies said they have the shooter in custody.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.



