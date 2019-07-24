Shooting leaves at least 3 injured in Pembroke Park

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A West Park shooting left at least three people injured Tuesday night.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue personnel found the three wounded at two locations in Pembroke Park.

Two people were at the Broward Sheriff's Office substation at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. One person was at the RaceTrac gas station at 3031 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.

