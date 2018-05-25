Shot fired during fight inside Pembroke Lakes Mall, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A single gunshot was fired Friday afternoon during an altercation at Pembroke Lakes Mall, authorities said.

Pembroke Pines police said officers were called to the Sears store regarding a fight.

Authorities said at some point, the shot was fired, but no one was injured by the bullet.

Police said the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the mall at this time.

No other details were immediately released.



