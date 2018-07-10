Shots fired during dispute outside Pembroke Pines sports bar

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar early Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines police Sgt. Adam Feiner said the shooter and the victims were involved in a dispute that began inside JP Mulligan's Bar & Grill.

Feiner said the dispute escalated outside about 1:30 a.m., and the gunman opened fire at the victims as they drove east on Taft Street.

Nobody was struck by the bullets, but the shell casings were collected as evidence.

Feiner said the gunman was bald, had a long beard and a U.S. Marine Corps tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



