Shots fired into Pembroke Pines home

A bullet hole is visible in the door after someone fired several shots into this Pembroke Pines home.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into a Pembroke Pines home early Thursday.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Scott Carris said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Northwest Fifth Street.

Carris said there were people in the house at the time, but they weren't injured.

The shooter or shooters are believed to have gotten away in a vehicle.

No other information was released by police.

